Kenosha Area Pipes and Drums Association gearing up for its annual tour.

KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kenosha Area Pipes and Drums Association Kenosha Krawl kicks off Saturday, March 16, with an all-day, citywide musical tour of local businesses.

KAPDA was founded in 2002 to honor fallen law enforcement officers and firefighters who have given their lives to service in the community. The group is composed of local police fire personnel and civilians.

Twenty kilt-wearing members perform 27-minute sets at each visit, including a tear-jerking rendition of “Amazing Grace.”

“The energy, it’s outstanding,” said Matt Martin, a former Kenosha Fire Department Lieutenant and KAPDA Pipe Major.

“That’s what keeps us going. We start at 9 o'clock in the morning with warmups and we don’t end until 9 o'clock at night. And it’s in and out of these various locations and playing our instruments, and it’s exhausting but the energy we get from the crowd is what keeps us going.”

This year’s tour starts at Starlite Club, 8936 24th Ave., and continues with hour-long stops scheduled throughout Kenosha. The schedule includes:

11 a.m. – Starlite Club, 8936 24th Ave.

Noon – Mason’s Eatery & Pub, 7000 74th Place

1 p.m. – Our Kenosha Tap, 3221 60th St.

2 p.m. – Fin & Ale, 4120 Seventh Ave.

3 p.m. – Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.

4 p.m. – Church & Market, 701 56th St.

6 p.m. – Kaiser’s Pizza & Pub, 510 57th St.

7 p.m. – Danish Brotherhood Lodge, 1300 Sheridan Road

8 p.m. – Kenosha Moose Lodge, 3003 30th Ave.

Martin is one of the group’s founding members. It started in 2002 when members of the Kenosha Fire and Kenosha Police departments came together and started a group for a good cause.

They’ve been practicing for months at Piasecki Funeral Home’s carriage house located at 3720 39th Avenue.

The event serves as a fundraiser. This year’s recipient is Kenosha’s “Shop with a Cop” program.

