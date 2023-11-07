Kenny Chesney playing show at American Family Field in June of 2024

MILWAUKEE — Country music star Kenny Chesney is scheduled to play a show at American Family Field on Saturday, June 22, 2024 — joined on stage by Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker.

It's part of his "Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour". Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. CT.

Read the announcement below:

KENNY CHESNEY ANNOUNCES SUN GOES DOWN 2024 TOUR

AT AMERICAN FAMILY FIELD

Joined By Multi-Platinum, Grammy Award-Winning Zac Brown Band; CMA Song of the Year and New Artist Nominee Megan Moroney; and Multiple-Week No. 1 “When The Sun Goes Down” Duet Partner Uncle Kracker

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers today announced that country music superstar Kenny Chesney will return to perform at American Family Field on Saturday, June 22, 2024, as part of his Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour, joined on stage by Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker.



Tickets will officially go on sale on Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. CT, but select groups will receive early access to tickets through a series of exclusive presales beginning this Friday, November 10. Fans may secure their seats at brewers.com/Chesney, by calling 414-902-4000 or by visiting the American Family Field Ticket Office.



This will mark the sixth time that Chesney will perform at American Family Field and the fifth time that he will headline here, Chesney performed in Farm Aid’s 25th anniversary concert in 2010 and has rocked the house during his No Shoes Nation Tour in 2013, Spread the Love Tour in 2016, Trip Around the Sun Tour in 2018 and most recently his Here and Now Tour in 2022.



“Kenny Chesney at American Family Field is quintessential summer in Milwaukee. He brings great energy and excitement, and packs the ballpark with a memorable performance every time,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. “We are pleased he will be back to headline for the fifth time at American Family Field and look forward to an unforgettable show, alongside Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Cracker.”



“I wanted a name that suggested – obviously – when all the good stuff starts to happen. The one thing I’ve learned about No Shoes Nation and these stadium shows is they start the good times early and they just keep it going,” Chesney says of his 2024 tour name. “But we all know, when the sun goes down, that’s when people really get loose and enjoy themselves.



“So, I can’t wait to get back out there, stadium-sized ’cause there’s nothing like 60,000 members of No Shoes Nation singing these songs. It’s gonna be awesome.”



Presented by Blue Chair Bay® Rum, the Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour brings all the high velocity energy and songs people know by heart back to America’s favorite stadiums. For more information and to purchase tickets to all dates, visit www.KennyChesney.com [brewers.us11.list-manage.com].



This announcement comes on the heels of two other highly anticipated 2024 concerts at American Family Field. Luke Combs will launch Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour at American Family Field with back-to-back concerts Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13. Green Day with Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas will play August 24, 2024. Tickets are available for both concerts.



American Family Field has played host a variety of musical acts and events including George Strait’s Country Music Festival (2001), N’Sync (2001), Bruce Springsteen (2003), Randy Travis (2004), Bon Jovi (2005), Kid Rock/Sugarland (2008), Paul McCartney (2013), One Direction (2015), Ed Sheeran (2018), Billy Joel (2019), Kenny Chesney (2013, 2016, 2018, 2022 and again in 2024), The Stadium Tour featuring Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard, with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (2022), Morgan Wallen (2023), Geroge Strait with special guests Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town (2023) and P!NK (2023). It has also hosted numerous non-baseball events, including international soccer matches in 2014, 2015 and 2018 and the Brew City Battle in 2022 when the UW-Badgers Men and Women’s Basketball teams took the court against Stanford and K-State, respectively.



About Kenny Chesney

Eight-time Entertainer of the Year Kenny Chesney is the only country artist to appear on Billboard’s Top 10 Touring Artists of the Last 25 Years, each of the last 14 years. The East Tennessee songwriter is known for his high-energy live shows and playing to over a million people every full-scale tour he’s done. With more Billboard No. 1 Country Songs than any other artist, his rock/country hybrid has been the sound of coming of age in the 21st Century; his groundbreaking singles include “American Kids,” “Here & Now,” “Get Along,” “You & Tequila,” “Somewhere With You,” “Save It For A Rainy Day” and “Beer In Mexico.” Purveyor of No Shoes Radio, which now exists on SiriusXM as a home for his eclectic AOR/island/songwriter blend, Chesney has been called “The King of the Road” by the Wall Street Journal and “The People’s Superstar” by the Los Angeles Times.



About Zac Brown Band

Zac Brown Band is a multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning, Southern rock group led by Zac Brown. Throughout their career, Zac Brown Band has had six consecutive albums reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and five consecutive albums debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Albums chart. The group has won three GRAMMY Awards, including Best New Artist in 2010, sold more than 30.5 million singles, 9.3 million albums, amassed over 11.2 billion catalog streams, achieved 16 No. 1 radio singles. Only the second act to top both the Country and Active Rock charts, Zac Brown Band headlined nine North American tours and currently holds the record for most consecutive sold-out shows at the iconic Fenway Park. In July 2022, Zac Brown Band was inducted into the Fenway Music Hall of Fame, joining music icons Paul McCartney and Billy Joel. Zac Brown Band has a reputation with critics and fans as one of the most dynamic live acts, marked by strong musicianship that defies genre boundaries.



About Megan Moroney

Megan Moroney is strong-minded, sensitive, and fiercely devoted to speaking her truth. As a teenager in Georgia, she first honed her gorgeously gritty vocal style by singing covers with her dad and brother, then took up guitar at age 16. With 2022’s Pistol Made of Roses EP, CMT praises her as a “musical risk taker with powerhouse pipes.” With “Tennessee Orange,” an immediate smash that soon saw her signing with Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records, becoming her first Country radio No. 1, earning RIAA Platinum certification. Named a “2023 Artist to Watch” by the likes of Amazon Music, Pandora and Spotify, Moroney’s debut album Lucky arrived in May, drawing major acclaim for the lived-in intimacy, fearless truth-telling and electrifying songwriting. Amidst an avalanche of accolades, she won Breakthrough Female Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards, made her debut on NBC’s “TODAY” and kicked off her sold-out Pistol Made of Roses Tour. Opening for Country legends Brooks & Dunn this summer, Moroney has embarked on her sold-out The Lucky Tour bringing her impactful live show across the U.S. — all while continuing a meteoric rise that now includes 638 million+ total global streams to date.



About Uncle Kracker

For over two decades, the multi-platinum Uncle Kracker has soundtracked such good times with his breezy blend of country, pop and rock spiked with a splash of hip-hop. The world first met Uncle Kracker during his stint in Kid Rock’s Twisted Brown Trucker Band as his musical sense and songwriting shaped seven cuts on the RIAA Diamond-certified Devil Without A Cause. His 2000 debut Double Wide hit No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and was certified Double Platinum; 2002’s follow-up No Stranger To Shame mined Gold. With No. 1 hits across three genres, Kracker topped the Pop, Adult Contemporary and Country charts. Platinum “Follow Me” was No. 1 in four countries, while Kenny Chesney’s Double Platinum duet “When The Sun Goes Down” spent six weeks atop Billboard’s Country Singles Chart. He made history with his cover of Dobie Gray’s “Drift Away,” logging 28 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on Adult Contemporary Radio, “the most weeks atop any Billboard chart.” His Triple Platinum “Smile” scored dozens of syncs, including “The Office.” Following 2012’s country album Midnight Special, he released “Endlessly,” “Floatin’” and “No Time To Be Sober.” In 2023, dropped “Sweet 16,” “Reason To Drink” and “Cruising Altitude.”

