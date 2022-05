MILWAUKEE — Kendrick Lamar is coming to Milwaukee.

The rap artist is set to take the stage at Fiserv Forum on August 18, with general ticket sales beginning Friday, May 20 at noon.

Presale will begin on Thursday, May 19 for new and existing Cash App Cash Card Holders

Lamar will be joined by Baby Keem and Tanna Leone.

The news comes the same day Lamar dropped his new album "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

