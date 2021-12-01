Keith Urban announces show at Milwaukee's American Family Insurance Amphitheater

MILWAUKEE — Country star Keith Urban will be in Milwaukee next year for a show at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on the Summerfest grounds.

Urban will bring his "The Speed of Now" world tour to southeast Wisconsin on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Ingrid Andress will also appear as a special guest.

“I’ve always considered myself a live performer first,” says Urban. “It’s what I’ve always done and it’s what my music needs to live and breathe. Our shows are all about living in the moment. They’re a totally interactive and immersive experience where everyone can participate in whatever way they want - sing, dance, do whatever.”

“Every night is the first time we’ve played these songs for that audience, in that moment,” Urban adds. “It’s why every show is different – spontaneous and unpredictable – even for us!” He adds, “After two years we’re finally gonna get the chance to play some of the new songs we haven’t done live before. We’ll throw in a bunch of the songs that everyone comes to hear, a couple of which we’ll rework a bit, and it’s really gonna be tough to get us off the stage.”

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, December 10th at 10:00 a.m. They will be available at Ticketmaster.com, and will also be sold in-person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater box office.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip