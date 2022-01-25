Kegel's Inn donates ice rink for free skating at Liberty Heights Park in West Allis

WEST ALLIS, Wisc. — If you build it, they will come. That is what Kegel's Inn is saying after donating its ice rink to the public.

On Saturday, Kegel's Inn said its ice rink was free for all at Liberty Heights Park in West Allis.

The rink first opened in January of 2020 outside of the Kegel's Inn restaurant. It is now at the park, just two blocks away at 1540 S. 62nd St.

Officials say the rink debuted during West Allis Winter Week with much success. Officials say they had at least 50 kids skating, neighbors hanging out, and the public enjoying free hot cocoa.

The ice rink is for free at all times. Free skate rentals will also be every Tuesday and Thursday 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

