Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kegel's Inn donates ice rink for free skating at Liberty Heights Park in West Allis

items.[0].image.alt
Facebook/Kegel's Inn
Kegel's Inn donated its ice rank for free, for all at Liberty Heights Park in West Allis.
ice skating.PNG
Posted at 9:49 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 22:50:58-05

WEST ALLIS, Wisc. — If you build it, they will come. That is what Kegel's Inn is saying after donating its ice rink to the public.

On Saturday, Kegel's Inn said its ice rink was free for all at Liberty Heights Park in West Allis.

The rink first opened in January of 2020 outside of the Kegel's Inn restaurant. It is now at the park, just two blocks away at 1540 S. 62nd St.

Officials say the rink debuted during West Allis Winter Week with much success. Officials say they had at least 50 kids skating, neighbors hanging out, and the public enjoying free hot cocoa.

The ice rink is for free at all times. Free skate rentals will also be every Tuesday and Thursday 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku