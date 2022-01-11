Keep your home safe with a free radon test kit

It's scary to think that there could be odorless and silent dangers in your house like carbon monoxide or radon. That's why the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department is giving you the tools to be able to detect these gases before anything bad happens.

The Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department is giving residents free radon test kids for National Radon Action Month. Radon is naturally occurring, odorless, and colorless. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer, and it kills 21,000 Americans every year.

That's why it's imperative to test your home for radon. You can get a test kit at one of two health centers: 333 E. Washington Street, Suit 100, West Bend or 121 W. Main Street, Suite 246, Port Washington. You can walk up and get one on Jan. 14, 21, and 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kits are easy to use and only take a few minutes to set up. You will leave it in your home for two days. Afterwards, you will package the kit and mail it to a lab for analysis. According to the Center of Disease Control, if your radon levels are higher than 4pCi/L further mitigation action is required.

