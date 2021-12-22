KAUKAUNA, Wis. (NBC 26) — Caring, always concerned about others, and even beautiful.

That's how members of the Kaukauna community remember longtime high school track coach Steve Buss.

"He really meant a lot to me and to so many people," close family friend Judy Buchinger said. "He's just going to be so dearly missed."

Last week, Buss died after a crash that led to a train derailment in Marinette County. The 58-year-old leaves behind a wife and two children.

BACKGROUND



"When he was waiting at that train stop, he had turned and spoke to the truck driver next to him and said 'be careful out there it's dangerous,'" Buchinger said. "And that was the type of person he was."

That's why Buchinger wanted to give back by starting a fundraiser.

She spoke with Buss' wife the day after he died.

"She had mentioned she was just so worried about how she was going to be able to afford a funeral for him," she said. "And that was so incredibly sad knowing how beautiful of a person he is."

The GoFundMe for Buss has raised over $12,000 in the span of three days; a sign of the appreciation so many have for the former pole vaulting coach.

"He was always walking around during the meets and giving support to all the events, all the athletes and athletes outside of Kaukauna High School," Buchinger said.

And for many, Buss' life and the lessons he taught reached far beyond sport.

"I would hope that maybe this would spark people to go out and do a good deed for others," Buchinger said.

With a goal to raise $15,000, Buchinger is close. She says it's the least she can do for her close friend.

"I'm hoping that we can reach out and have people support the family and give as much as Steve has given all of these years," she said.