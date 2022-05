WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The band KANSAS is set to play during the first weekend of the Wisconsin State Fair's Main Stage on Friday, Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

ASIA featuring John Payne is scheduled to open the show, according to organizers on Tuesday.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 2 at 9 a.m. on the State Fair's website.

All seating is reserved and tickets are $30, $35, and $40. Each ticket includes admission to the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show, when purchased in advance.

