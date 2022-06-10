Kansas man arrested, accused of peering into child's bedroom window in Whitewater

WHITEWATER, Wis. — The Whitewater Police Department arrested a Kansas man after he allegedly was caught on surveillance video peering into a child's bedroom window.

Police say they received two separate reports about the man peering into the child's window during the early mornings of June 5 and June 6. The incident was allegedly captured on camera.

The same man reportedly attended the Whitewater High School graduation ceremony on June 5, according to police.

The man was arrested on June 8 for the incidents. Police say criminal charges of disorderly conduct (two counts) and knowingly failing to notify school of sex offender status were referred to the Walworth County District Attorney's Office.

TMJ4 News is not identifying the man because he has not been formally charged.

