Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas man arrested, accused of peering into child's bedroom window in Whitewater

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 9:02 PM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 22:04:55-04

WHITEWATER, Wis. — The Whitewater Police Department arrested a Kansas man after he allegedly was caught on surveillance video peering into a child's bedroom window.

Police say they received two separate reports about the man peering into the child's window during the early mornings of June 5 and June 6. The incident was allegedly captured on camera.

The same man reportedly attended the Whitewater High School graduation ceremony on June 5, according to police.

The man was arrested on June 8 for the incidents. Police say criminal charges of disorderly conduct (two counts) and knowingly failing to notify school of sex offender status were referred to the Walworth County District Attorney's Office.

TMJ4 News is not identifying the man because he has not been formally charged.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

juneteenth parade

Juneteenth

Freedom Ball Auction: Bid now!