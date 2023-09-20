Kane Brown playing Summerfest on June 20, 2024

MILWAUKEE — Kane Brown's new tour, called "In the Air", includes a stop in Milwaukee on Thursday, June 20, 2024 during Summerfest, concert organizers said Wednesday.

Read the full announcement below:

KANE BROWN ANNOUNCES 2024 IN THE AIR TOUR



THURSDAY, JUNE 20, 2024 DURING SUMMERFEST AT AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE AMPHITHEATER



31 NEW TOUR DATES INCLUDING 5 STADIUM DATES



TICKETS ON SALE TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC SEPTEMBER 28 AT 10AM LOCAL TIME



BROWN’S NEWEST SINGLE, I CAN FEEL IT, OUT TOMORROW, SEPTEMBER 21







For immediate release



New York, NY (September 20, 2023) — Today, multi-platinum, 5X AMA award-winning entertainer and current CMA Award nominee Kane Brown announced details for his new highly anticipated tour, In the Air. The upcoming tour will kick off in March and hit 29 cities along the way including Milwaukee on Thursday, June 20, 2024 during Summerfest, Newark, Toronto, Las Vegas, and Atlanta, before wrapping in Arlington, TX at Globe Life Field on September 14.



Brown will wrap the tour with 5 major stadium shows including returning to the iconic Fenway Park in Boston, where earlier this year he made history as the first black artist to sell-out a headlining show there in the venue’s over 100 year history. Support for the tour will come from Tyler Hubbard, Jon Pardi, Chris Young, Bailey Zimmerman, Cole Swindell, Parmalee, LOCASH, and RaeLynn. See the full routing below to see which dates each artist will join the tour.



Earlier in the Summer, Kane wrapped the Drunk or Dreaming Tour, which included his first headlining arena show at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and a massive stadium show in Boston, MA at the historic Fenway Park. The Boston Globe heralded him as being “on his game” at the show. Pollstar exclaimed, “Kane Brown knocks it out of the park,” while Music Row claimed he “illuminated a sold-out crowd.” Kane also wrapped the international leg of the same tour earlier this year, which hit cities including Sydney, London, Amsterdam, and Berlin.



The tour announcement comes on the heels of Brown receiving the ACM Honors International Award honor [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail19.com] for his contributions to the country music format on a global scale. Brown sat down earlier this week on “Sunday TODAY” with Willie Geist [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail19.com] to talk about his early start in the industry, touring globally, as well as his upcoming new music and tour dates. Brown will release his new single, “I Can Feel It,” tomorrow. Pre-add/pre-save here [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail19.com]. The upcoming song will sample Phil Collins’ legendary drum solo and single from “In the Air Tonight.” Collins, along with Brown, Gabe Foust, and Jaxson Free, is also credited as an “I Can Feel It” songwriter. “I Can Feel It” is the follow up to Brown’s 10th career #1 at Country radio, “Bury Me In Georgia,” which topped the Billboard Country and Country Aircheck charts this week, and his current CMA-nominated #1 hit, “Thank God.”



Register now at kanebrownmusic.com [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail19.com] for Kane Brown’s artist pre-sale that begins Tuesday, September 26 at 9 a.m. local time. Tickets for the In The Air Tour will go on-sale to the general public Thursday, September 28 at 10 a.m. local time, including the June 20, 2024 date during Summerfest at Ticketmaster.com [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail19.com]. Tickets include admission to Summerfest on the day of the show.



Select dates, noted below, will go on sale on October 5. Visit kanebrownmusic.com [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail19.com] for a full list of tour dates, additional pre-sale and ticket on-sale information.



IN THE AIR TOUR DATES:



Thursday, March 28, 2024

Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena*°



Friday, March 29, 2024

Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena*°



Saturday, March 30, 2024

Newark, NJ - Prudential Center*°



Thursday, April 4, 2024

Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena*°



Friday, April 5, 2024

Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena*°



Saturday, April 6, 2024

Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center*°



Thursday, April 11, 2024

Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center*°



Friday, April 12, 2024

Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena*°



Thursday, April 18, 2024

Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena*°



Friday, April 19, 2024

Minneapolis, MN - Target Center*°



Saturday, April 20, 2024

Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center*°



Friday, April 26, 2024

Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena*°



Saturday, April 27, 2024

Houston, TX - Toyota Center*°



Sunday, April 28, 2024

Austin, TX - Moody Center*°



Thursday, May 9, 2024

Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Arena*°



Friday, May 10, 2024

Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center*°



Saturday, May 11, 2024

Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center*°



Friday, May 17, 2024

Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center*°



Saturday, May 18, 2024

Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena°



Sunday, May 19, 2024

Tempe, AZ - Boots In The Park*°



Thursday, May 30, 2024

Orlando, FL - Amway Center*°



Friday, May 31, 2024

Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena*°



Saturday, June 1, 2024

Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena*°



Friday, June 7, 2024

Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena°



Saturday, June 8, 2024

Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena°



Thursday, June 20, 2024Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest/American Family Insurance Amphitheater



Saturday, July 20, 2024

Boston, MA - Fenway Park +$#



Friday, August 16, 2024

Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park ^$#



Saturday, August 24, 2024

Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium *$#



Friday, September 6, 2024

Denver, CO - Coors Field =$#



Saturday, September 14, 2024

Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field ∞$#



* Tyler Hubbard



+ Jon Pardi



^ Chris Young



= Bailey Zimmerman



∞ Cole Swindell



° Parmalee



$ LOCASH



# RaeLynn



Artist pre-sale on October 3 and public on sale on October 5



ABOUT KANE BROWN

Named “the future of country music” (Billboard), Multi-Platinum-selling, award-winning singer/songwriter Kane Brown will release the follow up to his 10th #1 single at Country radio- with “I Can Feel It” tomorrow, September 21st. Brown first broke onto the scene with the arrival of his self-titled, 2X Platinum debut album (2016), where he became the first artist ever to lead all five of Billboard’s main country charts simultaneously and topped the Billboard Top Country Albums chart for 13 weeks and earned two of the most-streamed country songs of all time (chart-topping singles 9X Platinum “Heaven,” 7X Platinum “What Ifs”). His album Experiment (2018) hit #1 on the Billboard Top 200 all genre list-becoming the first Country artist in more than 24 years to top the chart with a sophomore album. Brown released his multi-song project Mixtape Vol. 1- which earned Brown an ACM Award nomination for Album of the Year (2021) and an ACM win for “Video of the Year.” Named to Time’s 100 most influential people in the world (2021), Kane Brown has ascended from independently built social media notability to an ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee (2023)-and has become one of country music’s most accomplished mainstays and global entertainers. He has earned ten chart-topping No. 1 singles at Country radio, headlined internationally sold out tours and stadium dates, and garnered a series of milestones that continue to expand the perception of country music and break musical boundaries- from being named to the Time100 list (2021) to becoming the first black artist in history to headline and sell out Boston’s historic Fenway Park (2023) to his win ACM Video of the Year (2021) and multiple CMA, ACM, Billboard, AMA, CMT and People’s Choice Award nominations, with The NY Times noting, “Kane Brown didn’t fit the country music mold. So he made his own.”



ABOUT AEG PRESENTS

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across four continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, All Points East, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as Carrie Underwood, Celine Dion, Dan + Shay, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Justin Bieber, Kane Brown, Katy Perry, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and The Rolling Stones in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as Goldenvoice, Messina Touring Group, Concerts West, The Bowery Presents, PromoWest Productions, Marshall Arts, Madison House Presents, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail19.com] .



About Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance

Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance is one of the most iconic celebrations of music in America, hosting the industry’s biggest acts for an unforgettable live music experience. Since its inception in 1968, Summerfest continues to distinguish itself as a premier national music festival and has developed an unrivaled reputation, consistently featuring hundreds of performances across 12 stages, throughout the 75-acre festival grounds along Lake Michigan. Summerfest 2024 will take place over three weekends - June 20-22, June 27-29, and July 4-6. For more details, visit Summerfest.com [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail19.com], Facebook.com/Summerfest, Twitter: @Summerfest or Instagram: @Summerfest.



Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., producer of Summerfest, continues to fulfill its nonprofit mission of bringing the community together and providing a showcase for performing arts, activities, and recreation to the public, through music and special events.











