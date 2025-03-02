Kam Jones has his fifth double-double to lead No. 21 Marquette past Georgetown 76-61

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kam Jones scored 13 points and had a career-high 13 assists for his fifth double-double as No. 21 Marquette easily topped Georgetown 76-61 on Saturday night.

David Joplin had 17 points and Ben Gold added 15 as Marquette (22-7, 13-5 Big East) led by as many as 28 in the second half for its second straight lopsided win after overpowering Providence 82-52 on Tuesday.

Jones, who has scored in double-figures in 45 straight games, had nine of Marquette’s 11 first-half assists, helping the Golden Eagles to a 39-22 lead at the break.

Micah Peavy had 15 points and Curtis Williams 14 for Georgetown (16-13, 7-11). Jordan Burks had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Hoyas, who shot 34.5% for the game, finished the first half by missing 17 of their final 19 shots.

Marquette, which won the first meeting 74-66 on Jan. 7, completed its fourth consecutive season sweep over the Hoyas. Georgetown’s last win in the series came in the 2021 conference tournament.

The Hoyas have lost 22 straight to Top 25 teams.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error