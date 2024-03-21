KAFASI's Meals on Wheels delivering more than just a free lunch.

KENOSHA, Wis. — The 'Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services’ Meals on Wheels delivers roughly 400 meals each weekday to local senior citizens.

Not only do they get a hot meal, but a wellness check and good company.

“Our slogan is that we’re more than a meal,” KAFASI Executive Director Ron Tatum said. “Sometimes throughout the day, these people are the only individuals that they have communication with."

KAFASI is promoting its March for Meals campaign, an initiative aimed at serving area senior citizens

In 2023, the program delivered over 125,000 meals to Kenosha seniors.

“It’s an amazing way to spend an hour of your day,” KAFASI Meals on Wheels’ volunteer Lori Brown said.

Brown made her usual rounds on Thursday, visiting with numerous local residents who received more than a meal.

Pleasant Prairie’s Shirley Casagrande looks forward to visiting with Brown every Thursday.

“It’s just a good thing,” Casagrande said. “It’s a mental thing. It helps.”

Anyone 60 years or older qualifies for Meals on Wheels.

Volunteers are needed throughout Kenosha County. Drivers must be 18 years or older and must have their own insured vehicle and a valid driver’s license.

For more information, visit www.kafasi.org.

