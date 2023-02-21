Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

K9 Shadow is the newest member of the West Allis Police Department

K9 Shadow is a Dutch Shepherd who responds to Dutch commands.
dog2.JPG
West Allis Police Department
dog2.JPG
Posted at 7:40 PM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 20:40:16-05

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The West Allis Police Department has a new member on its force and he's pretty cute.

Introducing K9 Shadow!

dog.JPG

The police department shared several photos of their K9 online Monday.

K9 Shadow is a Dutch Shepherd. He was born on April 21, 2020, in the Netherlands. According to the police department, he received his initial training at Jessiffany Canine Services in Iron Ridge, Wisconsin. He responds to Dutch commands.

"He is trained in narcotics detection, evidence recovery, tracking, area and building searches, and handler protection," the department shared.

Cpl. Allison Clark and K9 Shadow were partnered together at the beginning of the year.

The department has two other K9s. KC is assigned to third shift patrol and specializes in narcotics and patrol. Gizmo, who also responds to Dutch commands, works the first shift. He is trained in narcotics detection, evidence recovery, area and building searches, tracking, and handler protection.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Black History Month 480X360.png

Celebrate Black History Month with TMJ4 News