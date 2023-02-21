K9 Shadow is the newest member of the West Allis Police Department

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The West Allis Police Department has a new member on its force and he's pretty cute.

Introducing K9 Shadow!

West Allis Police Department

The police department shared several photos of their K9 online Monday.

K9 Shadow is a Dutch Shepherd. He was born on April 21, 2020, in the Netherlands. According to the police department, he received his initial training at Jessiffany Canine Services in Iron Ridge, Wisconsin. He responds to Dutch commands.

"He is trained in narcotics detection, evidence recovery, tracking, area and building searches, and handler protection," the department shared.

Cpl. Allison Clark and K9 Shadow were partnered together at the beginning of the year.

The department has two other K9s. KC is assigned to third shift patrol and specializes in narcotics and patrol. Gizmo, who also responds to Dutch commands, works the first shift. He is trained in narcotics detection, evidence recovery, area and building searches, tracking, and handler protection.

