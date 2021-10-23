K9 Riggs to return home on Sunday

KENOSHA — In a miraculous turn of events, the Kenosha County Sheriff K9 who was shot in the forehead earlier this week will return home on Sunday.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department will be hosting a welcome home event for K9 Riggs on Sunday at Clausen Park in Kenosha. Riggs is expected to be at the park a little after 2 p.m.

On Thursday afternoon, Kenosha County Sheriff's Deputies went to the Corners Gas station near 75th Street and Bristol Road in Bristol. They were investigating a stolen vehicle connected to a Chicago homicide.

As authorities tried to arrest the suspect, they took off. K9 Riggs chased after the suspect which was when K9 Riggs was shot in the head by the suspect. Deputies returned fire and hit the suspect. Charges for the suspect are still pending.

