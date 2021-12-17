Watch
K9 Officer Tilla retiring from Whitewater Police Department

Posted at 8:19 PM, Dec 16, 2021
WHITEWATER, Wisc. — K-9 officer Tilla is retiring from the Whitewater Police Department after working with the department since December of 2018.

Tilla is a male, black German Shepherd dog, who was trained and graduated at the Little Rock K9 Academy.

Tilla worked with Officer Justin Stuppy and specialized in narcotics detection, tracking lost persons or suspects, and apprehension.

Tilla will continue to reside with Officer Stuppy, who is also retiring from the Whitewater Police Department this week.

The WPD aims to continue the K9 program in 2022.

