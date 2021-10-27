K9 officer and handler awarded Wisconsin 2021 First Responders of the Year

MADISON — Detetive Holly McManus and K9 Bane, of the St. Francis Police Department (SFPD), were awarded the First Responder of the Year Award for the 20th Assembly District at the First Responder recognition ceremony on Tuesday. The award was presented by State Rep. Christine Sinicki at the State Capitol.

Detective McManus and Bane were also recognized by the FBI, for serving three years as federal task force members. The Wisconsin Law Enforcement Canine Handler Association also awarded them the “Meritorious Narcotic Find” Award.

Detective McManus helped launch the K9 program at the SFPD in 2014, with K9 Bane as their first canine officer. K9 Bane, who retired in 2020, helped respond to over 560 calls for help during his career, and was directly responsible for 220 arrests, according to a statement Wednesday.

Rep. Sinicki commented that the officers were deserving of gratitude for all their work for the state. “While they worked on the St. Francis Police Department together, Detective McManus and K9 Bane were instrumental in helping to improve the safety, well-being, and happiness of St. Francis residents. This brave team served the City of St. Francis honorably, and consistently went above and beyond what was required of them for the betterment of the community,” Sinicki said.

