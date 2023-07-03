Juvenile passenger killed in alcohol-related crash in Mequon; driver in custody

MEQUON, Wis. — A juvenile was killed in a crash in Mequon, Ozaukee County early Sunday morning, according to city officials.

According to a statement from the city of Mequon Police, the driver was on northbound North River Road when he lost control on a curve, crossed the center line and crashed into a tree.

The juvenile in the passenger seat died at the scene. First responders found the driver nearby. He is in custody; speed and alcohol are believed to be factors.

