Justin Bieber's world tour concert in Milwaukee pushed back to June 2022

Posted at 4:21 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 17:21:20-04

MILWAUKEE — Justin Bieber's "Justice World Tour" show in Milwaukee has been pushed back to June 24, 2022, the tour announced Thursday.

The tour was set to begin this summer, but was pushed back due to COVID-19 restrictions varying by state.

The concert in Milwaukee is the final stop on the tour. It will be held during Summerfest.

All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, the tour says. All previous ticketholders will receive an email from their ticket provider with event updates and options if they cannot make the 2022 date.

Visit justinbiebermusic.com for more information.

