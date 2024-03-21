Just released: Summerfest lineup includes Keith Urban, Motley Crue, and Lil Yachty

Winter temperatures may have set in but summer is just around the corner — along with one of Milwaukee's favorite events.

Summerfest 2024 will return to the lakefront during the weekends of June 20-22, June 27-29 and July 4-6.

The much awaited lineup was announced Thursday.

Summerfest Summerfest 2024 Lineup



Kane Brown and Motley Crue will play the opening weekend at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. Keith Urban and Alana Springsteen will play the second weekend and Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Yacthy will close out the final weekend of Summerfest.

The Goo Goo Dolls will play at the BMO Pavilion June 22nd and REO Speedwago will play there June 28th. Mt. Joy will put on a performance there on July 4th.

Some other fun acts to look out for include the Gin Blossoms at Briggs & Stratton Big Back Yard on June 20th. Don't miss Boys Like Girls at USCellular Connection Stage on June 27th. Lil Tecca will take that same stage on July 5th.

You can find a link to the complete lineup here.

What do you think of this year's Summerfest Lineup?

