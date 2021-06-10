Watch
Juneau County Sheriff's Office asks for public's help in finding missing 15-year-old girl

Posted at 2:25 PM, Jun 10, 2021
The Juneau County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen in the Wisconsin Dells area.

Officials say Casandra Kozlowski was last seen near the Mt. Olympus Resort on June 7. Officials say she had initially left her home on June 5 between 11 p.m. and midnight.

Casandra is not from the area but had talked about going to Green Bay, Wausau, or Stevens Point. Casandra was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a tank top, and white shoes.

Officials say Casandra is very social and friendly with strangers, so she could ask for a ride.

Contact the Juneau County Sheriff's Office at (608) 847-5649 with any information.

