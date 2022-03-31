Jundt family full of adaptive athletes making history

We've introduced you to Lucas Jundt in the past. Lucas is an adaptive athlete who competes in WIAA sports.

Well, now meet his brother Josh and sister Emma. A trio of inspirational athletes.

TMJ4's Lance Allan asked the trio who the strongest was.

"Right here! Definitely," Joshua Jundt says.

"What workout?" Lucas asks.

"I'll beat you in all of this," Joshua says with a laugh.

"No you wouldn't," Lucas responds. "In squat, I would destroy you."

Joshua, Emma, and Lucas Jundt. Just three ultra competitive kids. With a slight twist.

Josh has spina bifada and a club foot. Lucas was born without fibulas in each leg. Emma has spina bifada, scoliosis and a leg amputated.

"When I was little, I usually used two crutches," Emma says. "They got in my way. I wanted to run a little bit faster than everybody. So I just decided to just use one crutch."

"I don't wanna be put at a limit," Lucas says. "Like 'oh, just because he has this? We're going to treat him this way.'"

Lucas and Emma are Paralympic high school All-Americans in track and field. While Josh and Emma have done things no other Kenosha Indian Trail athletes have done.

"My siblings were the first students to bring state runner-up track and field titles in Indian Trail's entire track and field history," Lucas says.

All to the amazement of their parents.

"We didn't really know anything about adaptive sports, honestly," mom Heidi Jundt says. "Until she showed up and she started getting us involved in some of that stuff. Then she said, well now there's the wheelchair basketball practice. And then there's track is coming up. And then, if you show up and this and you show up at that. And then there's an event coming up. I didn't, we were not athletes."

"Yeah, I'm sure you couldn't tell from my physique," dad Peter exclaims with a laugh.

The Jundt family adopted the three after losing their six-year-old son to cancer.

"They're not a project," Peter says. "They're our kids."

"I'm very thankful for them adopting me," Josh says.

Lucas competes against able bodied athletes in football and swim.

"To be honest with you, sometimes I don't know what gets me through it," Lucas says. "But most of the times I know it's just my sports that gets me out of stress, sometimes in my life."

And then joins Emma and Josh as inspirations on the track.

"If I'm good at something and then when they try it, I was like no. You're not doing that. No," Emma says.

"I'm just saying just like, don't quit or whatever. Like stay going," Josh says. "Just keep going forward. Don't just stop."

All forcing their parents to try and keep up.

"God's faithfulness," Heidi says. "Really, the overarching theme of the whole thing. Of our lives, of all the trials. Of all of the difficulties. Of the ups, the downs. That string, runs through all of it."

All while the kids act like normal kids.

This week, the Jundt's celebrated "Gotcha Day" or "Metcha Day," whatever you choose to call adoption day. I'm sure this family will continue to inspire this track season all the way to state.

