Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Judge voices frustration over delay in Vos email, texts

robin vos
Scott Bauer/AP
Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos tells reporters after a meeting with advocates for decertifying the 2020 election won by President Joe Biden, that his mind was not changed and that it is impossible to undo Biden's win on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo Scott Bauer)
robin vos
Posted at 3:31 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 16:31:43-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge is again voicing frustration that Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has not produced emails and text messages related to the investigation he ordered into the 2020 presidential election.

Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn told Vos’s attorney on Wednesday that her patience was wearing thin as Vos has yet to produce deleted emails and other messages sought in the lawsuit brought by liberal watchdog group American Oversight.

Also this week, Vos floated the idea of rescinding subpoenas he issued as part of the Gableman investigation, a move that could lead to the end of the probe.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku