Judge says not to delete Wisconsin election probe records

Posted at 12:25 PM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 13:25:44-04

WISCONSIN — For the second time in as many weeks, a judge has ordered that records related to the Republican-ordered investigation funded by taxpayers into the 2020 election in Wisconsin not be deleted, saying she was “amazed” such an order was necessary.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to investigate the election won by President Joe Biden.

A judge on April 21 ordered Gableman “not to delete or destroy any record that is or may be responsive” to open records requests from the liberal watchdog group American Oversight.

On Wednesday, another judge issued a similar order directed at Vos, saying he has control over Gableman.

