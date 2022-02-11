Watch
Judge restores protections for gray wolves across much of US

Jeff Roberson/AP
FILE - This May 20, 2019, file photo shows a Mexican gray wolf in Eurkea, Mo. Once on the verge of extinction, the rarest subspecies of the gray wolf in North America has seen its population nearly double over the last five years. U.S. wildlife managers said Friday, March 12, 2021, the latest survey shows there are now at least 186 Mexican gray wolves in the wild in New Mexico and Arizona. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Posted at 6:42 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 19:42:42-05

BILLINGS, Mont (AP) — A judge has restored federal protections for gray wolves across much of the U.S. after they were removed in the waning days of the Trump administration.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White said in Thursday’s ruling that the Fish and Wildlife Service failed to show wolf populations could be sustained in the Midwest and portions of the West without protection under the Endangered Species Act.

Wildlife advocates had argued state-sponsored hunting threatened to reverse the gray wolf’s recovery over the past several decades.

That recovery has brought bitter blowback from hunters and farmers angered over wolf attacks.

