Judge orders Robin Vos to be questioned about election probe

Scott Bauer/AP
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, the highest ranking Republican in the state, said he didn't know what a forensic audit of the state's 2020 presidential election results would prove on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, during a news conference in the state Capitol in Madison, Wis. Vos said that two other ongoing investigations were sufficient while disagreeing publicly with a GOP colleague who called for yet another, broader probe. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)
Posted at 5:35 AM, Jan 05, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has ordered that Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos sit for a deposition with attorneys for a liberal watchdog group seeking records related to the GOP-ordered investigation into the 2020 election.

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn on Tuesday denied an attempt by Vos and his staff attorney, Steve Fawcett, to block the depositions.

It’s the latest defeat for Vos in the battle between him and American Oversight over records the group is seeking.

Vos has turned over some documents, but the group argues he should be found in contempt for not complying quickly enough with court orders to produce more information.

