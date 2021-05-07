Judge denies bail reduction for Mark Jensen

KENOSHA — Mark Jensen's request for a reduction in his $1.2 million bail was denied by a Kenosha County judge Friday, but his trial is still on.

A date for that trial has yet to be set, according to court documents.

In April, the Kenosha County Court officially vacated a homicide conviction against Jensen, who was previously found guilty in the 1998 poisoning death of his wife. Jensen has been serving a life sentence since 2008.

Jensen, of Pleasant Prairie, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide in 2008 on evidence that included a letter Julie Jensen wrote before her death and gave to a neighbor.

In March, the Wisconsin Supreme Court upheld an appellate court decision to order a new trial for Jensen. The Supreme Court’s ruling said Julie Jensen’s incriminating statement cannot be entered as evidence in the new trial.

In it, she wrote that “if anything happens to me” that her husband “would be my first suspect.”

Mark Jensen has maintained his innocence.

Jensen will be back in court on June 25 for a telephone conference requested by the defense.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip