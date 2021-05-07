Watch
Judge denies bail reduction for Mark Jensen

No date has been set for his new trial
Greg Moore/AP
Mark Jensen, center, sits with his attorneys Craig Albee, left, and Deja Vishny during a bond hearing, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016, in Kenosha, Wis. A judge set a $1.2 million bond Wednesday for Jensen, a Wisconsin man once convicted in his wife's death after prosecutors said he poisoned her with antifreeze. Jensen was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison in 2008, but recently won appeals that set up a retrial in Kenosha County. (AP Photo/Greg Moore)
Mark Jensen
Posted at 3:27 PM, May 07, 2021


KENOSHA — Mark Jensen's request for a reduction in his $1.2 million bail was denied by a Kenosha County judge Friday, but his trial is still on.

A date for that trial has yet to be set, according to court documents.

In April, the Kenosha County Court officially vacated a homicide conviction against Jensen, who was previously found guilty in the 1998 poisoning death of his wife. Jensen has been serving a life sentence since 2008.

Jensen, of Pleasant Prairie, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide in 2008 on evidence that included a letter Julie Jensen wrote before her death and gave to a neighbor.

In March, the Wisconsin Supreme Court upheld an appellate court decision to order a new trial for Jensen. The Supreme Court’s ruling said Julie Jensen’s incriminating statement cannot be entered as evidence in the new trial.

In it, she wrote that “if anything happens to me” that her husband “would be my first suspect.”

Mark Jensen has maintained his innocence.

Jensen will be back in court on June 25 for a telephone conference requested by the defense.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

