Journey announces tour stop at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum with special guest Billy Idol

MILWAUKEE — Rock act Journey will visit Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum in 2022 as part of their "Freedom Tour 2022," the band announced Monday.

Journey will perform on Saturday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m. with special guest Billy Idol.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, November 19 at 10 a.m.

“It’s that time - time to get back to where we are used to being - on Stage!” says Neal Schon. “We are looking forward to shifting into high gear and bringing you the best show possible. The band is running on all 12 cylinders and very excited! Please come and join us once again for an evening full of rocking stage connection fun. See you soon Friends.”

“Touring next year with JOURNEY is going to be great fun! An epic night you won’t want to miss,” Billy Idol says. “I’m excited to get back to so many wonderful cities and I’m bringing Steve Stevens and the rest of the Billy Idol band with me!”

Purchase tickets or get more information at Ticketmaster.com.

