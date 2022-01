MILWAUKEE — Josh Groban is bringing his summer tour to Milwaukee in 2022. He will be performing at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater June 21.

The singer-extraordinaire will perform songs from his recent album Harmony along with his other hits.

Joining his tour will be the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward.

Tickets for his show go on sale Feb. 4.

