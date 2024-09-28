Jordan Love returns to Packers lineup in Sunday's game against the Vikings

Three weeks after spraining his MCL (medial collateral ligament) Jordan Love is expected to return to the Packers lineup against the Vikings.

In a post on X NFL Networks, Ian Rapoport says that Love is expected to play in Sunday's game.

Packers QB Jordan Love expected to play vs. Vikings (via @Rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/ykHA4GJFTY — NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2024

Love sat out 2 games as he recovered from the injury he sustained during the Packers-Eagles game in Brazil. Some fans feared he would be out much longer.

And so Jordan Love now is expected to play three weeks and two days after he sprained his MCL, when some feared he might be sidelined considerably longer. https://t.co/2TEzQhiGJV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 28, 2024

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error