Jordan Love returns to Packers lineup in Sunday's game against the Vikings

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love walks off the field after the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Three weeks after spraining his MCL (medial collateral ligament) Jordan Love is expected to return to the Packers lineup against the Vikings.

In a post on X NFL Networks, Ian Rapoport says that Love is expected to play in Sunday's game.

Love sat out 2 games as he recovered from the injury he sustained during the Packers-Eagles game in Brazil. Some fans feared he would be out much longer.

