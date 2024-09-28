Jordan Love returns to Packers lineup in Sunday's game against the Vikings

Three weeks after spraining his MCL (medial collateral ligament) Jordan Love is expected to return to the Packers lineup against the Vikings.
In a post on X NFL Networks, Ian Rapoport says that Love is expected to play in Sunday's game.
Packers QB Jordan Love expected to play vs. Vikings (via @Rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/ykHA4GJFTY— NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2024
Love sat out 2 games as he recovered from the injury he sustained during the Packers-Eagles game in Brazil. Some fans feared he would be out much longer.
And so Jordan Love now is expected to play three weeks and two days after he sprained his MCL, when some feared he might be sidelined considerably longer. https://t.co/2TEzQhiGJV— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 28, 2024
