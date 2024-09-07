Jordan Love is expected to miss three to six weeks from first game injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Jordan Love was reported to have suffered an MCL sprain, according to sources, and the NFL reported he is expected to miss anywhere from three to six weeks.

Packers QB Jordan Love's initial timetable for return is 3-6 weeks. (via @tompelissero) pic.twitter.com/FdcIynUAR9 — NFL (@NFL) September 7, 2024

Posts on X, formally Twitter, indicate that Jordan Love injured his MCL, but it is not a season-ending injury.

Further testing still needs to be done on the Packers quarterback, but he is expected to rally and get back in the game.

Sources: Packers QB Jordan Love is believed to have injured his MCL, pending further testing. It is not expected to be a a season-ending injury, but he is expected to miss some time. pic.twitter.com/8xln7aSHVV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2024

MCL (medial collateral ligament) injuries have a range of severity. The lower end is a mild sprain, but a more severe injury could be a rupture. This injury is usually caused by a blow to the outer knee.

Love was assisted off the field near the end of the Packers/Eagles game in Brazil. This was the first regular season game for the Packers.

The team suffered loss on the international stage with a final score of 34-29.

Love was signed to the Packers with a four-year $220 million contract.

Malik Willis is the Packers No. 2 quarterback and took over for Love after his injury. He will likely fill in for Love in the coming weeks.

