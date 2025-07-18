Jordan Love hosts youth football camp for nearly 600 kids before Packers training camp

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — With Packers training camp approaching, quarterback Jordan Love spent his final day of the offseason with nearly 600 kids at his second annual youth football camp in Milwaukee. The event gave young fans a chance to catch passes from the NFL star himself.

"To come out here and have some fun with them, teach them some skills, and just have a day where they can be around an NFL player — ask me questions — and hopefully have an impact on their life, it's awesome," Love said.

Jordan Love is in the house! 🏈



QB1 is spending his final day of the offseason with nearly 600 kids for his second annual youth football camp.



While vets don’t have to report to Packers training camp until Tuesday, he’ll be there tomorrow with the rookies. pic.twitter.com/GDAJcK4WQQ — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) July 17, 2025

For many young participants, the experience was unforgettable.

"I can't believe that I got to have a catch from him," camp attendee Max Simmons said.

While the camp featured various football drills, Love emphasized that the event was about more than just sports.

"There's so many different layers of mental health, and just creating awareness for that," Love explained "Having kids come out here and just be around other kids their age and interact, make friendships, and I think those are the things that are going to carry them on into the future and hopefully have a positive impact on their mental health."

This message aligns with the mission of his Hands of 10ve Foundation, which aims to create opportunities for all children interested in football, including young girls.

Ashley Washburn, TMJ4 Sports Jordan Love's second annual youth football camp in Milwaukee was open to both boys and girls ages eight through 18.

"I thought I was the only girl here, but I saw more girls here, and they were really having fun, so I thought it was really fun too," said 9-year-old Camilla Maravilla.

Love acknowledged the growing popularity of flag football among girls nationwide.

"Football is for everyone," Love stated. "You definitely see a rise in the flag football game going on nationally, and having girls out here is a big part of that, so it's fun."

As the Packers' starting quarterback prepares for the upcoming season, he won't be reporting with the veterans on Tuesday. Instead, he'll join the rookies this Friday.

"We enjoyed the break, but we're ready to get back to work and get this season kicked off," Love said.

