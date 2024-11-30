Joplin leads No. 10 Marquette against Western Carolina after 27-point outing

Western Carolina Catamounts (2-3) at Marquette Golden Eagles (7-0)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 1 p.m.

Watch on FOX Sports or keep up with live stats here.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -33.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Marquette plays Western Carolina after David Joplin scored 27 points in Marquette's 94-59 victory against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Golden Eagles are 5-0 on their home court. Marquette averages 83.1 points and has outscored opponents by 19.2 points per game.

The Catamounts are 0-3 in road games. Western Carolina ranks seventh in the SoCon allowing 73.0 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

Marquette's average of 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Western Carolina allows. Western Carolina has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Marquette have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joplin averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc.

Chevalier Emery is averaging 14.2 points for the Catamounts.

