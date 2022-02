MILWAUKEE — Jon Pardi is bringing his Ain't Always the Cowboy Tour to Milwaukee! The country artist is scheduled to perform at the BMO Harris Pavilion on Friday, September 9.

Pardi is known for numerous No. 1 singles including "Head Over Boots," "Dirt on my Boots," "Heartache on the Dancefloor," and more.

Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters will open for Pardi.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, March 4 and 10 a.m.

