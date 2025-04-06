Johnsonville recalls cheddar bratwurst product due to possible contamination, USDA says

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, Johnsonville, LLC is recalling about 22,672 pounds of cheddar bratwurst product that may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically hard plastic.

The item subject to the recall is 19-oz sealed firm tray packages containing five pieces of “Johnsonville BRATS CHEDDAR Bratwurst” with a package code of B9FOD. This product also has the establishment number of ‘Est. 1647’ and was produced on Feb 5, 2025.

FSIS/ Johnsonville

These items were shipped to retail locations in Wisconsin, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.

The problem was discovered when FSIS was notified of two consumer complaints, reporting that hard plastic material was found in the bratwurst product.

There have been no confirmed injuries. If you are concerned about an injury, contact your healthcare provider.

FSIS says they are concerned that the recalled product may be in consumers’ freezers.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

For more information, check out the USDA’s website or call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854).

