Johnson raises 5x as much money as Donovan in Milwaukee race for mayor

MILWAUKEE — Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson raised five times as much money as former Ald. Bob Donovan in their race for Milwaukee mayor, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

According to Johnson's city of Milwaukee campaign finance filings that were updated March 28, his total receipts for 2021 and year-to-date in 2022 were $973,644. Donovan's were $181,203, the Milwaukee Business Journal reports.

Total receipts consist mainly of contributions from individuals who support a candidate, as well as loans and contributions from committees. According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, the "committees" segment is noteworthy for Johnson after receiving $100,000 from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

Johnson has a lengthy list of support from leading Milwaukee-area business owners and executives in a cross-section of industries including health care, technology, manufacturing, and real estate. Donovan sees his support from small-business owners, including those in the tavern and convenience-store industry.

Milwaukee residents will vote for the next mayor in the April 5 election.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip