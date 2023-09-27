Johnson Controls experiencing disruptions after hit with cybersecurity 'incident'

Johnson Controls has been hit with a cybersecurity incident. A spokesperson for Johnson Controls shared in a statement with TMJ4 News they "have experienced disruptions in portions of [its] internal information technology infrastructure and applications resulting from a cybersecurity incident."

Johnson Controls has since begun an investigation with cybersecurity experts and is coordinating with its insurers.

"We continue to assess what information was impacted and are executing our incident management and protection plan, including implementing remediation measures to mitigate the impact of the incident, and will continue taking additional steps as appropriate," the statement shared.

As of Wednesday evening, Johnson Controls said many of its applications are "largely unaffected" and remain in operation. However, the incident has caused and is expected to continue to cause disruption to parts of its business operations.

The statement continued," To the extent possible, and in line with our business continuity plans, we implemented workarounds for certain operations to mitigate disruptions and continue servicing our customers... We are assessing whether the incident will impact our ability to timely release our fourth quarter and full fiscal year results, as well as the impact to our financial results.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

