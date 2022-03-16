Watch
Johnson calls for mothers on welfare to staff child centers

Greg Nash/AP
FILE - In this March 3, 2021 file photo, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Senate Committee on Rules and Administration joint hearing examining the January 6, attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Critics of Johnson are calling him racist after he told an interviewer on Thursday, March 11, that he wasn’t worried about the supporters of former President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January, but might have been concerned if they had been Black Lives Matter protesters. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
Posted at 8:32 AM, Mar 16, 2022
WISCONSIN — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is calling for mothers receiving public assistance to help other mothers by staffing the child care centers attending to their children.

The Republican incumbent made the comment at a telephone town hall meeting Tuesday, repeating a similar statement he made in 2016, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Wisconsin law prohibits state subsidy payments from going to a certified child care provider where an employee’s child receives care.

Johnson added that that idea hadn’t been explored yet, and said there are issues with it.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski says Johnson’s idea would punish moms.

