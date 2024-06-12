Joey 'Jaws' Chestnut won't compete in 2024 Nathan's Famous 4th of July Hot Dog Eating Contest

In Today's Talker — With less than a month to go before the big competition, Major League Eating has announced Joey "Jaws" Chestnut will not compete in the 2024 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest.

The acclaimed competitive eater has been removed from this year's contest over a reported contract with a company that makes plant based hot dogs, Impossible Foods.

MLE released a statement that read, in part, "we are devastated to learn that Joey Chestnut has chosen to represent a rival brand that sells plant-based hot dogs rather than competing in the 2024 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest."

Chestnut is a 16-time winner of the Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest.

