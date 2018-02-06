Jo-Cat's Pub is the wildest, most fun bar in Wisconsin, according to Thrillist

MILWAUKEE -- A bar on Milwaukee's east side has been named the "wildest, most fun bar" in Wisconsin, according to a new article from website,Thrillist.

Jo-Cat's on Brady Street won the title in the Dairy State.

Jo-Cat's describes themselves as the bar "where Milwaukee has been rocking out to the 80's since 1978," on their Facebook page.

In the article, Thrillist noted this bar for its "house-party-feel" from the large crowds and limited personal space and its ability to please everyone from 21 to 80-years-old.

Thrillist ranked "the wildest, most fun" bar in every state.

To read the full article, click here.