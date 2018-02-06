Jo-Cat's Pub is the wildest, most fun bar in Wisconsin, according to Thrillist

Thrillist ranked most fun bars in every state

Tess Klein
2:09 PM, Feb 6, 2018
3 hours ago
Klein, Tess
iPhotos

MILWAUKEE --  A bar on Milwaukee's east side has been named the "wildest, most fun bar" in Wisconsin, according to a new article from website,Thrillist.

Jo-Cat's on Brady Street won the title in the Dairy State. 

Jo-Cat's describes themselves as the bar "where Milwaukee has been rocking out to the 80's since 1978,"  on their Facebook page.

In the article, Thrillist noted this bar for its "house-party-feel" from the large crowds and limited personal space and its ability to please everyone from 21 to 80-years-old.

Thrillist ranked "the wildest, most fun" bar in every state. 

To read the full article, click here.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top