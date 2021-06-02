Jimmie Johnson conducts Indy Car test at Road America

Jimmie Johnson was at Road America Wednesday conducting an Indy Car test, and he loves talking about the brief amount of time he lived in Wisconsin.

Lance Allan of TMJ4 Sports: "When you were running at Crandon or when you were living in Pewaukee, did you ever come up to this place and just kind of look around and go 'man, this is incredible?'"

"You know there was one off-road race held here, when I was doing some television work. Must have been '95, I think the year before I started driving," Jimmie Johnson says. "And I can't even recall on property where the off-road track was located. But I snuck out in a rent a car and made a lap. And just you know, thought 'wow! I'd love to come back and give this a shot.' And back then my headspace was from off-road to Indy Car. That was the transition that I had hoped to make. So NASCAR really wasn't in my mind space, or headspace, then. And it's just ironic, you know, 25, 30 years later, here I am, back in an Indy Car."

You can check out Jimmie Johnson and the Indy Car race at Road America, Sunday, June 20th, right here, on NBC and TMJ4.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip