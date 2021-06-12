Watch
Jimenez takes PGA Tour Champions lead in Wisconsin heat

Charlie Neibergall/AP
Miguel Angel Jiménez hits off the 14th tee during the final round of the PGA Tour Champions Principal Charity Classic golf tournament, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Miguel Angel Jimenez had two eagles in a 7-under 65 in hot and humid conditions Friday to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ American Insurance Championship.

Jimenez eagled the par-5 16th and second holes and had four birdies and a bogey in the round that start on the back nine at University Ridge.

The 57-year-old Spaniard has 10 victories on the 50-and-over tour after winning 21 times on the European Tour.

Jimenez made a 9-footer on No. 16 and a 2-foot putt on No. 2 as the temperature rose into the low 90s.

Late afternoon play was delayed because of lightning. Defending champion Jerry Kelly was second after a 67 in his hometown event. He eagled the second and had three birdies.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

