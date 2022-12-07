Watch Now
Jim Leonhard to leave the Wisconsin Badgers after bowl game

Jim Leonhard said he will remain the defensive coordinator through the bowl game, but leave after the conclusion of the 2022 season.
Morry Gash/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico in Madison, Wisc. Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard says he has unfinished business at his alma mater and wouldn’t have felt right leaving after a pandemic-shortened season as he explained his decision to remain with the Badgers. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Posted at 9:32 PM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 22:32:53-05

MADISON, Wis. — Jim Leonhard announced his decision to move on from the Wisconsin Badgers Tuesday night.

In a social media post, Leonhard said he will remain the defensive coordinator through the bowl game, but leave after the conclusion of the 2022 season.

"It has meant the world to me to be able to pour my heart and soul into the UW Football program," Leonhard said in part. "It has been an honor to coach these young men and thank you to all the fans who supported us along the way. On Wisconsin!"

Leonhard has been serving as the interim head coach for the football team this season.

It is not yet known what Leonhard's next career move will be.

The Badgers will take on Oklahoma State Cowboys in the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

