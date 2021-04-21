JetBlue Airways will provide nonstop flights from MKE to Boston, New York in 2022

MILWAUKEE — JetBlue Airways is coming to MKE.

The airline announced it would soon offer nonstop flights from the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport to Boston Logan International Airport and New York's JFK International Airport. The service would begin sometime in the second quarter of 2022.

“This is exciting news for travelers throughout Wisconsin. JetBlue is the largest domestic airline not already serving MKE, and this will be a fantastic option for passengers traveling to and from Milwaukee in 2022,” Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. “The new routes also allow for easy connections to other destinations from New York and Boston. JetBlue has a robust connecting hub at both cities, and JetBlue’s new codeshare partnership with American Airlines opens up many connections to Europe and beyond on American.”

Flight schedules and launch dates are still be determined.

"As more travelers return to the skies, we’ve taken a fresh look at our route map and identified new places where our award-winning service and low fares can help stimulate recovery and advance our focus city growth strategy in the Northeast,” said Andrea Lusso, vice president network planning, JetBlue. “We can’t wait to introduce the JetBlue brand to new customers in Milwaukee who will soon benefit from better service and more competition. We look forward to seeing them onboard soon.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip