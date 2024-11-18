Jesse Vang pleads not guilty to charges related to the death of Elijah Vue

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Jesse Vang, Elijah Vue's caretaker, pleaded not guilty to three felony counts including hiding a corpse, and one misdemeanor.

The charges stem from the death of three-year-old Vue, the boy who went missing from Two Rivers in February. Vang was the one to report Vue missing, according to police.

Vang appeared via Zoom for his arraignment Monday at the Manitowoc County courthouse.

Manitowoc District Attorney Jaclyn LaBre said the state will have an offer to resolve Vang's case to his attornet by February 7, 2025.

Vang is scheduled for a scheduling conference at the Manitowoc County courthouse on March 13, 2025.

Elijah Vue's mother, and Vang's partner Katrina Baur is also being charged with two felonies, including chronic neglect of a child (consequence is death, and two misdemeanors.

Baur's case will reopen for a scheduling conference on February 12, 2025.

