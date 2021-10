Jenifer Street Market features candy corn brats

MADISON — We're not sure how to feel about this one.

Jenifer Street Market announced a new item Thursday, just in time for Halloween.

They're called "Spook"tober brats.

“Spook”Toberfest brats new today. Made with Lake Louie Brewing Oktoberfest & candy corn. Slightly sweet & not scary at all! pic.twitter.com/oOLkkM63tm — Jenifer St. Market (@jeniferstmarket) October 7, 2021

The brats are made with candy corn and Lake Louie Brewing Oktoberfest.

What do you think?

