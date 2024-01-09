Watch Now
Jefferson County Sheriff blames winter road conditions for fatal head on collision

Posted at 12:08 PM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 13:08:40-05

One person is dead after a head-on collision in Jefferson County.

A Sheriff's deputy says the crash happened just before 6:00 this morning near Highway 18 and Hope Lake Road in Oakland.

Deputies say a semi-truck was traveling eastbound on 18 and an SUV was traveling wet. The drivers crashed into each other head-on — deputies say road conditions contributed to the crash.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured. The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead by first responders at the scene of the crash. There were no other passengers in either vehicle.

The incident is still under investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

