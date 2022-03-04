Jeff Dunham to perform at Wisconsin State Fair

MILWAUKEE — Ventriloquist and comedian Jeff Dunham is coming to the Wisconsin State Fair this summer.

Dunham will bring his "Jeff Dunham: Seriously?!" tour to the main stage on Saturday, August 6 at 7:30 p.m., the fair announced Friday.

Tickets for the performance will go on sale Thursday, March 10 at 9 a.m. on the Wisconsin State Fair website.

According to the fair, Dunham has more than 11 million Facebook followers and three million YouTube subscribers.

"Dunham has carved out his own unique space in the comedy world. Jeff Dunham and his delightfully irreverent cohorts have filled arenas across the world with their multiple blockbuster tours including this current “JEFF DUNHAM: SERIOUSLY?!” tour. This exciting show introduces the newest member of the troupe, Url," the fair wrote in a news release.

