Jean's Jazz Series returns to Racine

RACINE — Get ready Racine, because live music is coming to the Racine Theatre Guild again with two Jean's Jazz Series concerts at 2519 Northwestern Ave in Racine.

Ivy Ford will showcase her soul, voice, and energy on March 5 at 7 p.m. She also plays the piano, saxophone, drums, bass guitar, and guitar.

The second performer is Eric Jacobson who is scheduled for April 9 at 7 p.m. Jacobson has performed with Grammy award winners like Phil Woods, Benny Golson, Brian Lynch, Tito Puente Jr., and Eric Benet.

Both of these artist were scheduled to play in 2020, but their shows were canceled at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. It would have been the 19th season of the Jean's Jazz Series.

Tickets are available at the Racine Theater Guild website. You can also get them by calling (262) 633-4218 or by visiting the box office from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets for both shows are $30 for adults, $26 for adults, $26 for seniors, and $7.50 for students. Tickets for just one show are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, and $5 for students.

Tickets are available at the Racine Theatre Guild. Call (262) 633-4218, visit www.racinetheatre.org, or stop by the box office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip