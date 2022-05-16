JE Jones Elementary School in Cudahy placed on 'soft lockdown' due to suspected home invasion

CUDAHY, Wis. — JE Jones Elementary School was placed on a "soft lockdown" Monday morning due to a nearby suspected home break-in, police say.

According to the Cudahy Police Department, officers were dispatched to a suspected home invasion near Ramsey and Swift. The homeowner told police an individual with a screwdriver was near his front door and he was unsure if the suspect had broken in.

Police say due to the square footage of the residence and the need to secure the perimeter, police needed additional resources, including a K-9, to search for the suspect.

A recommendation was made to JE Jones Elementary to place the school in a soft lockdown, which the school did implement during the investigation.

Police say the home was cleared and no arrest has been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip