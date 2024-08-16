JD Vance's plane returns to Milwaukee shortly after departure due to a door seal malfunction

MILWAUKEE — JD Vance's plane returned to Milwaukee shortly after departure and then quickly took off again after a campaign stop on Friday.
The plane took off Friday afternoon, but returned to the ground at Milwaukee Mitchell just minutes later due to a malfunction with the door seal, according to a Vance spokesperson.
Once the issue was resolved, the plane returned to its originally planned flight path back to Cincinnati.
Vance was in Milwaukee to make remarks at the Milwaukee Police Association. He also gave an exclusive interview to Charles Benson.
Watch: JD Vance speaks 1-on-1 with Charles Benson:
President Trump also recently experienced plane issues. His plane was diverted due to a mechnical issue just last week.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.